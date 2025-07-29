Electronic Arts Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on July 29, 2025, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.ea.com/home

To listen to the call, dial (855) 761-5600 (Domestic) or (646) 307-1097 (International), Conference ID: 5939891.

For a replay call, dial (800) 770-2030 (Domestic) or (609) 800-9909 (International), pin code 5939891.

