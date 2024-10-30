Electronic Arts price target lowered to $150 from $155 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Electronic Arts (EA) to $150 from $155 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported fiscal Q2 bookings and adjusted earnings above the high-end of guidance and raised its fiscal 2025 outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm looks for more consistent execution on non-sports titles, with a preference for Take-Two (TTWO) shares into the GTA VI launch in Fall 2025.

