Electronic Arts price target lowered to $150 from $155 at JPMorgan

October 30, 2024 — 06:01 am EDT

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Electronic Arts (EA) to $150 from $155 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported fiscal Q2 bookings and adjusted earnings above the high-end of guidance and raised its fiscal 2025 outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm looks for more consistent execution on non-sports titles, with a preference for Take-Two (TTWO) shares into the GTA VI launch in Fall 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

