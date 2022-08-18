Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last three years

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. That's what has happened with the Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) share price. It's up 42% over three years, but that is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 4.9% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last three years, Electronic Arts failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 23% (annualized).

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The modest 0.6% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. It may well be that Electronic Arts revenue growth rate of 11% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:EA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

Electronic Arts is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Electronic Arts will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Electronic Arts returned a loss of 4.4% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 7.6%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. If you would like to research Electronic Arts in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

