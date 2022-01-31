Electronic Arts Names Chris Suh CFO

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Monday named Chris Suh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1.

Suh will replace Blake Jorgensen, who had earlier announced his decision to step down after being the financial chief of the company for nearly a decade. Jorgensen will remain with the company until the summer to assist with the transition and special projects.

Suh will report to Chairman and CEO Andrew Wilson and will be responsible for EA's Accounting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Financial Reporting, Investor Relations, Global Audit, Payroll, SEC Reporting, Tax, and Treasury functions.

Suh joins Electronic Arts from Microsoft, where he currently serves as Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Cloud + AI group.

"Chris is an exceptionally qualified leader joining us as we accelerate and transform our business for a socially-connected, cloud-enabled future," Mr. Wilson said. "I look forward to having Chris as a strategic partner, bringing his extensive experience driving scale and growth to help us achieve our goals. We're thrilled to welcome him to our executive leadership team at Electronic Arts."

