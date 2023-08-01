News & Insights

Electronic Arts misses quarterly bookings expectations, forecast weak

August 01, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Aug 1 - Videogame publisher Electronic Arts EA.O missed booking estimates for its first quarter on Tuesday, hurt by competition from other franchise-based games and muted spending by gamers.

Its shares fell 4.5% to $130.25 in extended trading as the company posted net bookings of $1.58 billion in the quarter ended June 30, compared with Refinitiv estimates of $1.59 billion.

Videogame publishers such as EA are not only struggling with slowing spending, but also fighting for top spots with new entrants like Warner Bros Discovery, whose "Harry Potter"-based game "Hogwarts Legacy" was among the best-selling games in May, according to market research firm Circana.

EA forecast second-quarter net bookings in the range $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion, also below analysts' estimate of $1.81 billion.

