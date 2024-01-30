Electronic Arts misses quarterly bookings estimates on weak consumer spending

Adds shares, recasts, adds background throughout

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts EA.O missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as lower spending and stiff competition hurt demand for its gaming titles.

Shares of the company fell around 2% in extended trading.

Still-high interest rates causing gamers to tighten spending and stiff competition in the video game industry have hit the sales for EA's gaming titles such as "FC 24" and "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" during the holiday quarter.

"FC 24" is EA's first soccer game without the "FIFA" brand in nearly three decades.

Amid an uncertain economic outlook, video game publishers are competing for top spots with games such as "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3", published by Microsoft's MSFT.O Activision Blizzard, and Nintendo's 7974.T "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" dominating sales for the month of December, according to market research firm Circana.

EA reported bookings of $2.37 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, missing analysts' estimates of $2.39 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company forecast fourth-quarter bookings in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.93 billion, the midpoint of which is below analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion.

It reported adjusted profit of $2.96 per share compared with estimates of $2.93 per share.

The company also nudged up its annual profit forecast to $4.21 to $4.68 per share from its previous projection of $4.10 and $4.66.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.