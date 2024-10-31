Electronic Arts management to meet virtually with Benchmark

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 1 hosted by Benchmark.
Read More on EA:
- Electronic Arts upgraded to Buy from Hold at DZ Bank
- Electronic Arts price target raised to $158 from $154 at Roth MKM
- Electronic Arts price target raised to $160 from $154 at BMO Capital
- Electronic Arts price target raised to $175 from $170 at Baird
- Electronic Arts price target lowered to $150 from $155 at JPMorgan
