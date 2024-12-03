Electronic Arts management to meet with Roth MKM

Meeting to be held in Baltimore/Washington, DC on December 4 hosted by Roth MKM.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EA:
- Elon Musk says xAI to start AI game studio
- Game On: U.S. video game spending grew 10% in October, says Circana
- U.S. video game spending rose 10% y/y in October, says Circana
- Games sales in Europe jump 12.4% y/y in October, GI.biz reports
- New ‘Dragon Age’ seventh-best selling game in Europe last month, GI.biz says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.