Electronic Arts lowers annual adjusted sales forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 31, 2023 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc EA.O lowered its annual bookings forecast on Tuesday, indicating that consumers were cautious about spending on its video games in a turbulent economy despite recent launches and a line-up that features popular titles such as "FIFA".

The Redwood City, California-based company's shares were down nearly 6% in extended trading.

The forecast follows a grim gaming outlook from Xbox maker Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and indicates that a downturn in the industry would continue this year, after the market shrank 4.3% in 2022, according to estimates from analytics firm NewZoo.

It also underscores the decline in spending on gaming from consumers, who are cutting down on non-essentials in the face of still-high inflation and rising interest rates.

The videogame publisher behind the "Battlefield" and "Star Wars" titles posted adjusted sales for the quarter ended Dec.31 of $2.34 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.51 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company now expects annual bookings between $7.07 billion and $7.17 billion, compared with $7.65 billion to $7.85 billion earlier.

