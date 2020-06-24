Electronic Arts, LaLiga Enter 10-yr Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts (EA) and LaLiga announced a long-term partnership, under which EA SPORTS will remain the exclusive Official Video Games Partner of LaLiga. Future details on EA SPORTS FIFA and eLaLiga Santander will be announced later.

"Our vision is to grow the love of sport through our games and services, and with strategic partnerships with iconic organizations like LaLiga, we're uniquely positioned to deliver unrivaled authenticity and innovation in the years to come," said Cam Weber, Executive Vice President & Group GM, EA SPORTS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.