Electronic Arts Inks Formula 1 License Deal for Real Racing 3

Electronic Arts EA and Firemonkeys Studio, owned by EA, recently announced a licensing partnership with Formula 1 (F1).



On Nov 26, EA updated its popular racing simulation mobile game, Real Racing 3 with F1 content. This represents the first-ever integration of F1 content in the mobile gaming space.



Notably, Real Racing 3 was released on Feb 28, 2013. The game is available for free to download on iOS and Android, with enhancements available through in-app purchases.



Game features include more than 45 circuits at 20 real-world locations with a 43-car grid. Additionally, more than 250 licensed cars from 33 manufacturers, such as Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ford, Ferrari, McLaren and Koenigsegg, are available for gameplay.



Per a Jun 17 Magneto Report, Real Racing 3 has been listed in the top 15 iOS and Android games, with total revenues of more than $27 million generated since launch, as quoted from the Sensortower monthly revenue reports.

Real Racing 3’s F1 Content Update Details



EA’s agreement with F1 will enable fans worldwide to access and play Real Racing 3 with choices of all 10 Formula 1 teams and drivers, including six-time F1 Driver World Champion, Lewis Hamilton and four-time F1 Driver World Champion Sebastian Vettel.



Additionally, EA Firemonkeys has obtained an official license to add the 2019 F1 cars to the game.



Moreover, the Yas Marina Circuit has been added to the game, giving players a chance to virtually complete a number of challenges with F1 cars on the circuit in the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 being held on Dec 1.



In addition, player engagement levels will get further boost from other content additions that include a special Formula 1 hub, a daily race, a champion series, and special events for the Grand Prix career.



A Formula 1 Academy has been added in Real Racing 3 that will provide players an introduction to the game and Formula 1 motorsport career.



However, all 21 circuits that have hosted a Grand Prix in 2019 will not be present in the game. Notably, the updated Real Racing 3 comes with four other Grands Prix, including Monza, Silverstone and Suzuka, available for gameplay.



Notably, EA has made frequent updates and developments to Real Racing 3, wherein players have gained enhanced virtual-racing experience in recent events, such as NASCAR 2019, and the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 2019 Porsche 911 RSR.



On Sep 7, EA introduced a collection of stunning Ferraris, including classics such as 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC and the all-new F8 Tributo for players to compete with.



Players also raced at the Nürburgring Grand Prix Course in the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport and participated in a special Time Attack challenge introduced on Aug 5.



Portfolio Strength to Fend Off Competition



Additionally, EA’s solid lineup of recent releases, including the NBA Live 20, Plants vs. Zombies, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is expected to drive revenues in the near term.



Nonetheless, EA faces significant competition from the likes of Activision ATVI, Take-Two Interactive TTWO and Zynga ZNGA, among others.



Release of Take-Two’s Borderlands 3 and Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is expected to intensify competition in the video gaming space, prior to the upcoming holiday season.



Currently, Electronic Arts carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



