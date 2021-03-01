Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EA was $133.97, representing a -10.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $150.30 and a 56.34% increase over the 52 week low of $85.69.

EA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). EA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.03. Zacks Investment Research reports EA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.31%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EA as a top-10 holding:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HERO with an increase of 20.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EA at 5.63%.

