Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $142.93, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EA was $142.93, representing a -4.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $150.30 and a 29.76% increase over the 52 week low of $110.15.

EA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). EA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports EA's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 7.13%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWCO with an increase of 25.87% over the last 100 days. PSJ has the highest percent weighting of EA at 5.79%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.