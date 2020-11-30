Dividends
Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $124.17, the dividend yield is .14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EA was $124.17, representing a -15.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.36 and a 44.91% increase over the 52 week low of $85.69.

EA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). EA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.49. Zacks Investment Research reports EA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.07%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EA as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)
  • Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEME)
  • Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC)
  • Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (CCON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEME with an increase of 24.88% over the last 100 days. HERO has the highest percent weighting of EA at 4.54%.

