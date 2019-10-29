Electronic Arts Inc Reveals Rise In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $854 million, or $2.89 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.35 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $854 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.89 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.510 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.57 Full year revenue guidance: $5.410 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.