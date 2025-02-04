News & Insights

Markets
EA

Electronic Arts Inc Reports Increase In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

February 04, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $293 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $1.883 billion from $1.945 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $293 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.883 Bln vs. $1.945 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 to $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.682 to $1.832 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.25 Full year revenue guidance: $7.250 to $7.400 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.