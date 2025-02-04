Electronic Arts Inc Reports Increase In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $293 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $1.883 billion from $1.945 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $293 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.883 Bln vs. $1.945 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 to $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.682 to $1.832 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.25 Full year revenue guidance: $7.250 to $7.400 Bln

