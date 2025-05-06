Electronic Arts Inc Reports Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $254 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $182 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $1.895 billion from $1.779 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $254 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.895 Bln vs. $1.779 Bln last year.

