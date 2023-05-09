Electronic Arts Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Electronic Arts Inc (EA):

Earnings: -$12 million in Q4 vs. $225 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. $0.80 in the same period last year. Revenue: $1.87 billion in Q4 vs. $1.83 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.14. Next quarter revenue guidance: 1,825 to 1,925 Mln

