News & Insights

Markets
EA

Electronic Arts Inc Q2 Income Advances

November 01, 2023 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $399 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.91 billion from $1.90 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $399 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 to $1.01. Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.825 - $2.025 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 - $4.66 Full year revenue guidance: $7.300 - $7.700 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.