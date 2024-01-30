Electronic Arts Inc Profit Rises In Q3, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $290 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.95 billion from $1.88 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $290 Mln. vs. $204 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.07 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.93 -Revenue (Q3): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.68. Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.625-$1.925 bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.21-$4.68 Full year revenue guidance: $7.408-$7.708 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.