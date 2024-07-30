Electronic Arts Inc Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $280 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $402 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.7% to $1.660 billion from $1.924 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $280 Mln. vs. $402 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.660 Bln vs. $1.924 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.93 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.900 - $2.000 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.34 - $4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $7.100 - $7.500 Bln

