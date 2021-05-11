Electronic Arts Inc Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $76 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.35 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:

