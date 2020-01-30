Markets
Electronic Arts Inc Profit Advances In Q3

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $346 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $262 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to $1.59 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $346 Mln. vs. $262 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.90 Full year revenue guidance: $5.475 Bln

