Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Fall In Q1

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $0.37 billion, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $4.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $1.46 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $0.37 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $4.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.97 Full year revenue guidance: $5.625 Bln

