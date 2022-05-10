Markets
EA

Electronic Arts Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $225 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $76 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.6% to $1.83 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $225 Mln. vs. $76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.675 - $1.725 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular