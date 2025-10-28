Electronic Arts Inc Bottom Line Retreats In Q2, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (ERTS) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $137 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $294 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.2% to $1.839 billion from $2.025 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.839 Bln vs. $2.025 Bln last year.

