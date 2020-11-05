Markets
Electronic Arts Inc Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $185 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $854 million, or $2.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.8% to $1.15 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $185 Mln. vs. $854 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $2.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.675 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 Full year revenue guidance: $5.625 Bln

