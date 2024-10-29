News & Insights

Electronic Arts Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q2, Misses Estimates

October 29, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $294 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $399 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $2.025 billion from $1.914 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $294 Mln. vs. $399 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.025 Bln vs. $1.914 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $1.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.875-$2.025 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.82 to $4.33 Full year revenue guidance: $7.4-$7.7 Bln

