Electronic Arts Inc Announces Retreat In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $211 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $346 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.67 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $211 Mln. vs. $346 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.6 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $2.54

