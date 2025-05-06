ELECTRONIC ARTS Earnings Results: $EA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ELECTRONIC ARTS ($EA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.54 per share, beating estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company also reported revenue of $1,799,000,000, beating estimates of $1,609,888,485 by $189,111,515.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ELECTRONIC ARTS Insider Trading Activity

ELECTRONIC ARTS insiders have traded $EA stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW WILSON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,375,803 .

. LAURA MIELE (President of EA Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,776,137 .

. JACOB J. SCHATZ (EVP, Global Affairs and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,371 .

. VIJAYANTHIMALA SINGH (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $854,990 .

. STUART CANFIELD (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $278,287.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ELECTRONIC ARTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of ELECTRONIC ARTS stock to their portfolio, and 513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ELECTRONIC ARTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ELECTRONIC ARTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.