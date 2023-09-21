Electronic Arts (EA) Unveils Soundtrack for EA SPORTS FC 24

Electronic Arts EA has unveiled the official soundtrack for EA SPORTS FC 24, which marks a new era in gaming with a diverse collection of songs from renowned and emerging artists worldwide, creating an inspiring musical backdrop for players throughout the game.



With a lineup of more than 100 artists from various corners of the world, the extensive track list reflects an impressive array of global music stars. It includes renowned hitmakers, such as Major Lazer, The Blessed Madonna and The Rolling Stones. Other superstar artists on the list encompass multiple award-winners like Stormzy, multi-Platinum sensation Jack Harlow, Grammy winner Baby Keem and Latin Grammy Award winner Karol G.



Each song and artist exemplify EA SPORTS FC's mission to craft a genuinely international sonic experience that mirrors the worldwide appeal of football and its diverse musical inspirations.



EA SPORTS FC 24 is set to launch on Sep 29, 2023, and players with the Ultimate Edition can enjoy early access starting from Sep 22, 2023. Pre-orders are now available for the game.

Exclusive Partnerships and Features to Aid Top-Line Growth

EA SPORTS has made some exclusive partnerships with important leagues around Europe like La Liga, Serie A and many more as well as with Ballon d’Or ceremony and Marvel. EA SPORTS FC 24 has some notable features like HyperMotionV and SAPIEN player modes. These partnerships and features are expected to aid the company’s top-line growth as well as the net bookings for the financial year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $7.59 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.17%. The consensus mark for net bookings is pegged at $7.56 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.9%.



Despite the separation from FIFA, EA Sports FC will continue its regular operations with most of its official partners. The Premier League, UEFA, Serie A, La Liga, MLS, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, CONMEBOL and EFL have all reaffirmed their partnerships. Additionally, EA Sports FC has taken on the role of the title sponsor for all Spanish La Liga competitions.



Electronics Arts has announced that it is introducing features like the trophy bus parade and end-of-year award ceremonies. Notably, players, created or managed in the game, can now win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award during these ceremonies.



Furthermore, the partnership between EA Sports FC and Marvel for UT Heroes will continue for another edition, featuring players from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League. Players, who pre-order the game, will receive one of the 19 Heroes as an untradable card for their Ultimate Team.



HyperMotionV represents a significant advancement in gameplay authenticity and realism, capturing the essence and flow of real-world football in the game by utilizing volumetric data from more than 180 top-tier matches. SAPIEN innovation, powered by the enhanced Frostbite Engine, results in various improvements, such as more lifelike SAPIEN player models and the realistic motion of their jerseys as they outmaneuver opponents.



These enhancements aim to elevate the overall matchday experience, creating a closer resemblance to the game of football in EA SPORTS FC 24.



