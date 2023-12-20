Electronic Arts (EA) Unveils Frostbite's New Look and Vision

Electronic Arts EA introduced a fresh logo and brand identity for Frostbite, reflecting its evolution as a hub for collaborative innovation. This marks a new era for Frostbite with its cutting-edge, multi-platform game engine driving major franchises. Designed for innovation, it symbolizes the fusion of creativity and technology, thus shaping immersive player experiences.



The rebrand signifies not just a visual transformation but also a philosophical one for Frostbite, highlighting a renewed commitment to collaboration with teams and creators. Over time, Frostbite has closely collaborated with EA game teams, gaining insights into their development and technology requirements.



Frostbite is purpose-built for EA, and its dedication lies in crafting top-tier tools and technology for its games. In this new phase, the mission is to bring together and amplify the expertise and endeavors of every EA game team utilizing Frostbite, thus tailoring each approach to meet the player’s distinctive needs in a way that sets the game apart.



This year, Frostbite played a crucial role in the successful release of six titles such as Dead Space, PGA Tour, Madden NFL 24, EA SPORTS FC 24, NHL 24 and UFC 5. The most recent iteration of the engine excels in power, performance and community support.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 13.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 16.8% rise due to tough competition in the market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Frostbite Faces Tough Competition in the Game Engines Market

According to a Polaris Market Research report, theglobal marketsize/share for game engines reached USD 2,389.77 million in 2022. The study further indicates a projected compound annual growth rate of 17.1%, foreseeing the market to reach USD 11,615.51 million by 2032.



In 2022, the solutions segment dominated the market share, primarily due to the development of high-quality games. Key market leaders include Amazon AMZN Lumberyard, Unity Software U, Tencent’s TCEHY Unreal Engine and Frostbite.



Amazon Lumberyard is a game engine crafted by Amazon and established in 2016. Although Lumberyard is a free, cross-platform engine, Amazon has recently shifted its approach by converting it into an open-source model. The latest development from Amazon, Open3D, builds upon Lumberyard, introducing a more modular framework for game development.



Unity, a leading game engine developed by Unity Technologies in 2005, is renowned for making game development more inclusive, featuring notable support for screen readers. Unity has found applications beyond game development, including its utilization in the field of architecture. Its capabilities span the development of various game genres and it has established a robust reputation for mobile game development on the Android platform.



Unreal Engine, created by Epic Games in 1998, is a premier game engine. It is renowned for its thorough documentation and user-friendly interface. Its versatility allows the development of various game types, spanning from console to mobile platforms, including Android and iOS. Furthermore, its applicability extends beyond the realm of game development, reaching industries such as automotive. It is widely adopted, with everyone from AAA game developers to indie studios leveraging its capabilities.



Frostbite constantly updates its technology to stay ahead of the competition and develop games, which are as realistic as possible. This is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in fiscal 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.96 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.16%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $7.43 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.86%.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.