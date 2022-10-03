Electronic Arts (EA) to Release Wild Hearts Gameplay on Feb 17

Electronic Arts EA and Koei Tecmo have announced a partnership for the release of a new hunting action game named Wild Hearts.



The Wild Hearts trailer reveals an untamed world of vicious monsters. The player characters equip themselves with a variety of armor, swords, and magic-tech that has a distinctive ancient-Japanese flair.



The game is set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan named Azuma and tasks players with taking on giant beasts called Kemono that are infused with the power of nature. Players must craft Karakuri technology that is seemingly able to change the battlefield itself in some ways in order to defeat them.



The development of Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Dynasty Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label. The studio has steadily expanded into creating spinoffs for some of the biggest franchises in gaming, including The Legend of Zelda and Fire Emblem.



Wild Hearts will feature cross-play across platforms and comes with a premium price tag of $69.99. An extended gameplay reveal has been set for Oct 5, 2022.



The game is set to be launched on PS 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on Feb 17, 2023.

Strong Slate of Game Releases to Fend Off Competition

The company has reimagined the FIFA 23 ESPORTS program, including a brand-new EA Sports Cup, showcasing the future of soccer esports gaming. The newly introduced EA Sports Cup will start from Jan 16 and continue till Jan 21, 2023, with the crowning of a champion and determination of which two teams will advance to the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023 presented by EA Sports.



EA Sports’ FIFA franchise has seen significant growth in mobile, with daily active users growing 10% in first-quarter fiscal 2023 and FUT engagement growing nearly 40% year over year, which is well above the industry average.



EA SPORTS NHL 23 is slated to be launched worldwide on Oct 14. Cross-platform matchmaking will come to the game in November 2022, enabling matchmaking between players of the same platform generation in World of Chel and Hockey Ultimate Team.



The company also announced that its golf game, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, is set to release in spring 2023.



EA’s agreements with Sony and Microsoft MSFT to distribute its digital products and services, compatible with PlayStation and Xbox consoles, respectively, are expected to be a game changer. The agreements also give EA the non-exclusive right to use the technology owned or licensed by Sony or Microsoft to publish its games on their respective consoles.



Despite all its efforts, EA continues to face stiff competition from the likes of Take-Two Interactive TTWO and Activision Blizzard ATVI. Take-Two is expanding the Borderlands universe with the newly announced launch of New Tales from the Borderlands, a new standalone, choice-based interactive narrative adventure on Oct 21.



Activision’s Overwatch 2 will be launched for early access with dynamic new PvP content on Oct 4. Also, Diablo IV, the next generation installment in the genre-defining series, will debut in 2023.



