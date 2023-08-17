Electronic Arts (EA) to Release EA SPORTS NHL 24 on Oct 6

Electronic Arts EA recently announced that EA SPORTS’ NHL 24, developed by EA Vancouver and EA Bucharest, will be available on Oct 6, 2023, for various PlayStation and Xbox consoles.



Cale Makar, a superstar defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche, is the cover athlete for EA SPORTS’ NHL 24. His on-ice skills and achievements, including winning the Conn Smythe Trophy and leading his team to a Stanley Cup championship, make him a fitting choice.



Players, who pre-order NHL 24, can receive bonus in-game content, including early access, NHL Points, player items and more. EA Play members can enjoy early access and member-exclusive rewards throughout the NHL 24 season.

New Features and Improvements in the NHL 24 Gaming Experience

EA SPORTS’ NHL 24 is bringing a lot of exciting updates and features to the NHL gaming experience, which are focused on enhancing gameplay and improving overall immersion.



Powered by Frostbite, the Exhaust Engine is a new feature that introduces the Sustained Pressure and Goalie Fatigue systems. Offensive pressure triggers the Sustained Pressure system, weakening opponents and creating more space. Goalie Fatigue affects the opponent's goaltender as shots accumulate, impacting their ability to react.



A new system called Physics-Based Contact revolutionizes body checks, providing more realistic and impactful collisions.



NHL 24 has also introduced enhanced cross-play within Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel, allowing players to compete and collaborate across same-generation consoles.



The gameplay improvements include Total Control Skill Moves, which enhance player control and make highlight-reel moves more intuitive. Updates to goalie controls make playing in goal more accessible and intuitive, including the Tethered Control System and Instinct System.



NHL 24 has added HUT Moments feature, allowing players to recreate and share classic hockey moments. A real-time objective-tracking system helps players track progress.



The game also features an enhanced World of Chel with better cross-play, matchmaking and customization options. The WOC Battle Pass offers action-packed seasons with free and premium levels.



New presentation updates, such as Flex Moments and Dynamic Rink Boards, enhance the immersive hockey experience.

Upcoming Games to Boost EA’s Top Line

EA's upcoming games feature notable titles like EA Sports FC, Immortals of Aveum and Madden NFL 24. These highly anticipated releases are projected to have a positive impact on the company's revenues in the upcoming quarters.



Shares of EA have gained 0.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 15.2%.



EA’s newly established Seattle-based triple-A development studio, Cliffhanger Games, is working on a Black Panther game in collaboration with Disney’s DIS Marvel Games. The game aims to create an immersive and interactive world where players can embody the role of the Black Panther, protecting Wakanda and experiencing the rich legacy of the Wakandan hero.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is set to launch the EA SPORTS FC MOBILE on Sep 26. The launch of EA SPORTS FC MOBILE and EA SPORTS FC ONLINE, alongside EA SPORTS FC 24, signifies an exciting new chapter for the football world. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



This initiative aims to unite hundreds of millions of fans across various platforms, including consoles, mobile devices, online platforms and esports offerings, shaping the future landscape of football interaction.



These new releases are expected to boost platform net revenues: mobile and net bookings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2023 platform net revenues: mobile is pegged at $270.3 million.



The upcoming games from Activision Blizzard ATVI and Sony SONY are set to give tough competition to EA.



Activision Blizzard, a leader in the gaming industry, is set to be acquired by Microsoft. Upcoming games of Activision Blizzard include Call of Duty- Vanguard, BlizzCon and Overwatch 2.



Sony also has an impressive lineup of games in development, including highly anticipated titles like Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Fairgames and Death Stranding 2. It is building games based on its already existed successful franchises which give SONY an edge over its competitors.

