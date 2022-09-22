Electronic Arts (EA) Taps Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond for FIFA 23

Electronic Arts EA-owned EA Sports announced that FIFA 23 and Ted Lasso, a comedy-drama on Apple TV+, will be coming together within the game. The Apple-owned series recently won its second Emmy for Outstanding Comedy, an impressive achievement for the relatively new show, which was released in 2020.



Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis in the show of the same name, will be a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in FIFA 23‘s career mode.



As for AFC Richmond, players can manage the team with Lasso or another manager, including real-world managers or a custom-made character. The squad will be joined by several of its star players — Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas.



AFC Richmond will be playable across Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons, including The Greyhounds’ Nelson Road home stadium.



EA Sports added that additional AFC Richmond content will be available in the Football Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs modes, including manager items for both Lasso and Coach Beard, AFC Richmond kits and other FUT club and stadium vanity such as including badges, flags and more. Nelson Road Stadium will be included in Pro Clubs.



FIFA 23 will be launched on Sep 30 on Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS 4, PS 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Players who purchased Ultimate Edition will get early access on Sep 27.

Strong Slate of Game Releases to Fend Off Competition

EA is hoping that the addition of the beloved TV character will bring new players to the game. FIFA 23 will be the last game in the series with the FIFA name attached. In addition to Ted Lasso characters, FIFA 23 will also get some long-awaited additions. Cross-play, the World Cup and women’s club teams will be added for the first time.



EA Sports announced that it was ending its relationship with FIFA after almost 30 years and will continue the video game series under a new name — EA Sports FC. While fans will continue playing the games without FIFA in the title, this marks a significant change for the football game.



The company has also announced a series of new multi-year partnerships and in-game integrations for EA SPORTS FIFA 23 as it heads to EA SPORTS FC, where fans can play with more than 19,000 players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums and 30 leagues across the global sport.



EA SPORTS NHL 23 is slated to be launched worldwide on Oct 14. Cross-platform matchmaking will come to the game in November 2022, which will enable matchmaking between players of the same platform generation in World of Chel and Hockey Ultimate Team.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also announced that its golf game, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, is set to release in spring 2023. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Despite all its efforts, EA continues to face stiff competition from the likes of Take-Two Interactive TTWO and Activision Blizzard ATVI. Take-Two is expanding the Borderlands universe with the newly announced launch of New Tales from the Borderlands, a new standalone, choice-based interactive narrative adventure on Oct 21.



Activision’s Overwatch 2 will be launched for early access with dynamic new PvP content on Oct 4. Also, Diablo IV, the next generation installment in the genre-defining series, will debut in 2023.



