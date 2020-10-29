Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Electronic Arts (EA) closed at $123.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game maker had lost 3.69% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.8% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 97.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $955.62 million, down 25.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $6 billion, which would represent changes of -3.15% and +15.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.41% higher within the past month. EA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.45.

We can also see that EA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

