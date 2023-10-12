Electronic Arts (EA) SPORTS Unveils New Tactical Mobile Game

Electronic Arts EA unveiled EA SPORTS FC Tactical, a new mobile game, which offers interactive simulation, strategic turn-based gameplay and a roster of more than 5,000 real players from prominent leagues like the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.



As a recent addition to the expanding EA SPORTS FC lineup, EA SPORTS FC Tactical emphasizes in-game strategies, including the management of player stamina and power-play strategy. The matches are simulated, with opportunities for turn-based actions, enabling players to defend, attack, showcase skill moves and make attempts on target, resulting in a more realistic and exciting football experience than ever before.



EA SPORTS FC Tactical offers a diverse array of play modes, ranging from casual online matches to highly competitive online contests, which include Ranked matches, Leagues and Guilds. Video gamers can train their players to excel in high-skill maneuvers, unlock valuable traits for more extensive advancement and personalize their team with a variety of items like stadium designs, jerseys and soccer balls.



Fans can look forward to experiencing the all-new football adventure of EA SPORTS FC Tactical in early 2024. They can secure their spot by pre-registering now for its release on mobile devices.

EA SPORTS FC Tactical Looks to Build on Franchise Success

EA SPORTS aims to build the world's largest football community through its EA SPORTS FC ecosystem. It recently launched EA SPORTS FC 24 and EA SPORTS Mobile.



Electronic Arts has disclosed information about the involvement of fans within its EA SPORTS FC ecosystem. During the initial week, more than 11.3 million players worldwide, including those using EA Play, participated in EA SPORTS FC 24.



Additionally, EA SPORTS FC Mobile, noted as the most immersive mobile football game to date, achieved a new record for the EA SPORTS Mobile Football franchise by attracting 2.2 million downloads within its first day of release. Within 10 days of its launch, more than 11.2 million new users have installed this mobile game.



Historically, EA's FIFA games have consistently ranked among the top-selling games each year. While its affiliation with FIFA undoubtedly contributed to its visibility and broad reach, it is evident that EA has effectively established its own brand name as the leading choice for a football gaming experience, even after parting ways with FIFA.



The company is expanding its EA SPORTS FC ecosystem by releasing EA SPORTS FC Tactical early next year. This overwhelming response from customers is expected to aid EA’s top-line growth as well as the net bookings for the financial year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $7.59 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.35%. The consensus mark for net bookings is pegged at $7.56 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.9%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 6.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 5.8% due to the recent releases of highly anticipated games.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



EA faces stiff competition from other players in the gaming industry, including Take-Two Interactive TTWO, Activision Blizzard ATVI and Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY.



Take Two, a leader in mobile gaming industry, possesses two prominent publishing brands, Rockstar Games and 2K, under which it manages in-house game development studios. Its most well-known game franchises are GTA, Red Dead Redemption and NBA.



Activision Blizzard, situated in Santa Monica, CA, is an American video game conglomerate. The company comprises five main business divisions — Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, King, Major League Gaming and Activision Blizzard Studios. Some of the notable franchises are Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo and Candy Crush Saga.



Ubisoft Entertainment, based in Saint-Mandé, is a French video game publisher, with game development studios scattered across the globe. The company is known for its notable video game franchises, such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Prince of Persia, Rabbids, Rayman, Tom Clancy's and Watch Dogs.

