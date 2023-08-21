Electronic Arts (EA) SPORTS Launches Madden NFL 24 Worldwide

Electronic Arts EA SPORTS has announced the introduction of a new National Football League (NFL) season by launching Madden NFL 24 worldwide. This video game has groundbreaking features that fully immerse fans in an authentic NFL experience.



Through gameplay innovations on platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, players can enjoy heightened control and realism, enabling them to assume the role of an NFL superstar and put their skills to the ultimate test. With the introduction of cross-play support facilitates in head-to-head and specific online multiplayer modes, fans can compete for the first time across PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms in the Madden NFL franchise.



Celebrating its 10th season, Madden NFL 24 Mobile Football is back, offering an authentic and immersive NFL encounter that can be enjoyed from any location and at any time. Gamers can anticipate a range of enhancements, including the revival of playbooks and the inclusion of unlockable NFL coaches.



The Madden NFL 24 Championship Series is back, offering enhanced chances for participation, viewing and a share of the impressive $1.7 million prize fund. Kicking off on Aug 19, the excitement starts with the Ultimate Kickoff event, where players are competing with each other for victory.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2024 platform net bookings is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for platform net revenues: mobile is pegged at $270.3 million, indicating a decrease of 15.5% from the previous quarter’s reported figure. The new game is expected to boost net bookings as well as platform net revenues: mobile in the upcoming quarter.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Upcoming Games With Partnerships to Aid EA’s Top-Line Growth

Electronic Arts has collaborated with some notable companies like PepsiCo PEP, Rapper Jufu and LaLiga. These partnerships are going to make upcoming games like EA Sports FC and Immortals of Aveum more appealing to the customers and boost the company’s top-line growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $7.59 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.35%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at a profit of $6.87 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 25.14%.



PepsiCo has entered into a multi-year partnership with Electronic Arts, involving its flagship brands Pepsi, Gatorade and Lay's. The collaboration is focused on mutual value creation, leveraging each other's strengths to expand audience reach and enhance fan engagement. It includes branded in-game events and activations tied to PepsiCo products. This agreement underscores PepsiCo's commitment to long-term in-game advertising in EA FC and beyond.



EA and Ascendant Studios have unveiled the launch trailer for Immortals of Aveum, featuring rapper Jufu's new single All Time Great in partnership with This Group Productions. The trailer combines Jufu's dynamic track with captivating gameplay footage, highlighting the magical abilities of characters like Jak and the Immortals. The partnership with Jufu, a Brooklyn-based rapper and social media star known for his TikTok presence, adds an exciting musical dimension to the game's launch.



LaLiga has commenced a fresh chapter in its journey by joining forces with Electronic Arts as its new strategic partner for the upcoming five seasons. This transformation encompasses significant changes not only in branding strategy and positioning but also in LaLiga's audiovisual broadcasting and digital ecosystem.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, EA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Sonos SONO and Skechers SKX are some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector which investors can consider. Currently, SONO and SKX sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Sonos have decreased 18.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SONO’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.66 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.46%. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, which has decreased by 8 cents over the past 30 days.

Shares of Skechers have gained 21.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $8.08 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.51%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, which has decreased by 12 cents over the past 30 days.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.