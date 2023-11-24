Electronic Arts (EA) SPORTS FC to Get UEFA EURO 2024 Update

Electronic Arts EA announced that UEFA EURO 2024 will be featured in its gaming platforms, including EA SPORTS FC 24, EA SPORTS FC Mobile and EA SPORTS FC Online. This in-game update, set to arrive in the summer of 2024, allows players to experience the prestigious tournament for free, integrating Europe's top football championship into the gaming world.



To coincide with the tournament's kickoff, UEFA EURO 2024 will be introduced as a free update to all EA SPORTS FC 24 players across various gaming platforms. Additionally, players, who play EA SPORTS FC 24 by Jan 16, 2024, will receive an exclusive and untradeable Ultimate Team Player item starting on Dec 18. For EA SPORTS FC Mobile, players on iOS and Android devices started acquiring their UEFA EURO 2024 on Nov 23.



Furthermore, EA SPORTS will serve as the official platform for UEFA's eEURO esports program, featuring a tournament with Europe's best EA SPORTS FC players representing UEFA national football teams. The eEURO will become an annual tournament program with qualification phases leading to a live final.



Players can join EA SPORTS FC 24 ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 in-game release with Black Friday offers, which are available across Standard and Ultimate Editions on all digital storefronts for all platforms.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

EA’s Partnership to Aid Top-Line Growth

Electronic Art’s partner Amazon AMZN recently unveiled the second Prime Gaming pack for EA Sports FC 24, offering various rewards and a special player card item and attracting a substantial gaming audience. These rewards are available for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription, providing enticing incentives for players throughout the month.



The second Prime Gaming Pack includes valuable items, such as a 20-game loan of Son Heung-min, 4x Gold Rare Players (Untradeable), 1x Player Pick with a minimum OVR of 81+ (Untradeable) and 6x Rare Consumables.



The positive reception from users is anticipated to contribute to EA's revenue growth and net bookings for the whole year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $7.57 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.06%. The consensus mark for net bookings is pegged at $7.57 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.9%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 11.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 11.3% due to the overwhelming response for EA SPORTS FC 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



EA faces stiff competition from other players in the gaming industry, including Take-Two Interactive TTWO and Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY.



Take-Two Interactive is an American video game holding company that manages prominent publishing brands like Rockstar Games and 2K, overseeing in-house game development studios. Notable game franchises under Take-Two include GTA, Red Dead Redemption and NBA.



Ubisoft Entertainment, headquartered in Saint-Mandé, is a French video game publisher with global game development studios. Recognized for franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs, Ubisoft holds a significant presence in the gaming market.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (UBSFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.