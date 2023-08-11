Electronic Arts (EA) SPORTS FC MOBILE to Offer New Gameplay

Electronic Arts EA has revealed the upcoming global launch of EA SPORTS FC MOBILE on Sep 26. This release will bring a heightened sense of immersion to The World’s Game on mobile devices through user-friendly gameplay controls. For existing players, EA SPORTS FC MOBILE will be released as a free update without a need to redownload to devices.



Vini Jr., the Real Madrid winger, is set to grace the cover of EA SPORTS FC MOBILE, marking his debut as the inaugural cover star. Devotees of Vini Jr. can anticipate an accurate portrayal of his distinctive running technique within the game.



The launch of EA SPORTS FC MOBILE and EA SPORTS FC ONLINE, alongside EA SPORTS FC 24, signifies an exciting new chapter for the football world. This initiative aims to unite hundreds of millions of fans across various platforms, including consoles, mobile devices, online platforms and esports offerings, shaping the future landscape of football interaction. These new releases are expected to boost platform net revenues: mobile and net bookings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2023 platform net revenues: mobile is pegged at $270.3 million, indicating a decrease of 15.5% from the previous quarter’s reported figure. Such efforts like that of introducing immersive gameplay feature are expected to aid revenues in the near term.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Upcoming Games to Aid Top-Line Growth

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has a strong slate of games in the pipeline. These upcoming games include EA SPORTS FC, MADDEN NFL 24 and Immortals of Aveum. These games are expected to aid top-line growth in upcoming quarters. The consensus mark for net bookings is pegged at 1.825 billion, suggesting an increase of 4.04% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For fiscal 2024, Electronic Arts expects revenues in the range of $7.3-$7.7 billion and diluted earnings per share in the band of $3.42 to $3.92.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.34 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.69%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.78 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.41%.



MADDEN NFL 24 and EA SPORTS FC will be the most technology-advanced games in the market. It has used Fieldsense movements, Sapien Technology and Cross play to create an immersive experience. MADDEN NFL 24 and EA SPORTS FC are set to release on Aug 18 and Sep 29, respectively.



Immortals of Aveum presents a first-person combat experience, allowing players to choose from three magic colors that align with their preferred playstyle. Additionally, players are encouraged to explore the possibilities of customizing their spellcasting as they engage in the rich and story-driven campaign. It is slated to release on Aug 22.



Upcoming games from Microsoft MSFT, Activision Blizzard ATVI and Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY are set to give tough competition to EA.



Xbox Game Studios announced the introduction of new projects specifically designed for Xbox. These include titles like South of Midnight from Compulsion and Clockwork Revolution from inXile.



Activision Blizzard, a leader in the gaming industry, is set to be acquired by Microsoft. Upcoming games of Activision Blizzard include Call of Duty- Vanguard, BlizzCon and Overwatch 2.



Ubisoft Entertainment, a French video game publisher, is headquartered in Saint-Mandé with development studios across the world. Ubisoft’s upcoming games are Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and The Crew 2.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (UBSFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.