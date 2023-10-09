Electronic Arts (EA) SPORTS FC 24 Impresses in Opening Week

Electronic Arts EA recently provided exciting statistics and updates regarding its EA SPORTS FC ecosystem, which includes both EA SPORTS FC 24 and EA SPORTS FC Mobile.



In the first week since its release, EA SPORTS FC 24 saw more than 11.3 million players worldwide. EA SPORTS FC Mobile, which is a mobile football game, had a record-breaking first day with 2.2 million installations. In the 10 days following its launch, EA SPORTS FC Mobile saw more than 11.2 million new users downloading the game.



New players in EA SPORTS FC 24 increased by nearly 20% compared with the previous year. This indicates a strong level of interest from both longtime fans and newcomers.



The players of EA SPORTS FC 24 have the opportunity to become an FC Founder if they play by Nov 1, 2023. This status comes with exclusive benefits, such as in-game vanity items and objectives and tasks in Ultimate Team, which includes a Founder Evolution experience.



Users, who log in to play EA SPORTS FC Mobile before Nov 30, 2023, can have a chance to score a coveted ambassador player item from the Founders Pack. The players featured in this pack include notable names from clubs like Real Madrid CF, Manchester City F.C., Liverpool F.C. and more.



EA SPORTS FC 24 is available on various gaming platforms, including PS 5, Xbox Series XS, PC, PS 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Features Driving EA SPORTS FC 24 Player Engagement

EA SPORTS aims to build the world's largest football community through its EA SPORTS FC ecosystem.



EA SPORTS FC 24 has some notable features like HyperMotionV and SAPIEN player modes. HyperMotionV represents a significant advancement in gameplay authenticity and realism, capturing the essence and flow of real-world football in the game by utilizing volumetric data from more than 180 top-tier matches.



SAPIEN innovation, powered by the enhanced Frostbite Engine, results in various improvements, such as more lifelike SAPIEN player models and the realistic motion of their jerseys as they outmaneuver opponents.



EA Sports FC 24 has teamed up with Pepsi PEP Max as part of an international campaign that will elevate gamers' experiences and let players unlock in-game rewards from participating Pepsi Max products.



The promotion, headed by footballers Vini Jr, Leah Williamson and ambassador Son Heung-min, lets players in 20 markets globally pick up special Pepsi cans and bottles containing codes that can be redeemed within the game.



These partnerships and features are expected to aid the company’s top-line growth as well as the net bookings for the financial year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $7.59 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.17%. The consensus mark for net bookings is pegged at $7.56 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.9%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have decreased 1.1% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 2.8% due to the stiff competition from other players in the gaming industry, including Take-Two Interactive TTWO and Mattel MAT. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Take Two’s top line is gaining from strong digital revenues, driven by solid demand for well-known game franchises like GTA, Red Dead Redemption and NBA. Zynga's acquisition established Take-Two as one of the largest publishers of mobile games.



Mattel is benefiting from product portfolio expansion strategies across its key brands, the Optimizing for Growth program and solid demand for Hot Wheels. Also, initiatives to capture the total value of its IPs and transform itself into a high-performing toy company bode well.

