Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.00, changing hands as low as $128.75 per share. Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EA's low point in its 52 week range is $109.24 per share, with $148.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.56. The EA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.