Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $123.39, changing hands as high as $123.81 per share. Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EA's low point in its 52 week range is $108.53 per share, with $142.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.77. The EA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

