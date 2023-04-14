Electronic Arts (EA) Reveals Immortals of Aveum Slated for July

Electronic Arts EA recently announced that Immortals of Aveum, a new magic-based and first-person shooter, will be launched in a couple of months.



Set to release later this year on Jul 20 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, Immortals of Aveum is a new Internet Protocol (IP) from developer Ascendant Studios.



Immortals of Aveum is a single-player adventure that has players controlling a character named Jak. The character teams up with an elite order of battlemages called the Immortals to stop the millennium-long Everwar and save the realms with chained attacks and well-timed counters.



Pre-orders are available now and include the Purified Arclight sigil, which increases the power of Jak’s spells. Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition for $69.99 (PC) and $79.99 (consoles) will receive a unique sigil, three rings, two bracers and three totems. EA Play Pro members will get access to the Deluxe edition on EA App starting Jul 20, 2023.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Focus on EA Sports to Boost Top Line

Electronic Arts has been witnessing a disturbed top line recently. It saw a decline of 9% year over year in its net bookings in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. In the wake of successful releases like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its remake of Dead Space, EA is once again going to release more games of the genre in the rest of 2023 to aid user growth and drive top line.



EA has been benefiting from EA Sports with EA SPORTS FIFA 23 pacing to be the biggest title in the franchise history, as its net bookings grew 4% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. To further address its football fans, EA has planned to launch its own football video game title in 2023 called EA Sports FC.



The company recently launched EA Sports PGA Tour worldwide. EA Sports PGA Tour has exclusive access to all four majors in men’s golf. These include PGA Championship, U.S Open Championship, The Open and the Masters Tournament.



EA has signed a partnership with Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen, which will allow the Oracle ORCL Red Bull Racing driver to collaborate with the brand to create content across the EA SPORTS portfolio. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which allows the Oracle Red Bull Racing team to run real-time analytics throughout every race to help guide strategy decisions, could also be used to enhance the player experience at EA’s gaming platform.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is in the constant need of innovation to stay ahead of its competitors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EA faces stiff competition from big players like Activision Blizzard ATVI and Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY.



Activison Blizzard is a leading international publisher of interactive software products with a focus on developing video games on various consoles. Activision Blizzard specializes in adventure games. Upcoming games of Activision include Diablo 4 and Crash Team Rumble.



Ubisoft is a French video game publisher which also connects players across all platforms for games. Ubisoft Connect helps users to be part of the global community of gamers. Upcoming games of Ubisoft include Assassins Creed Mirage and Skull and Bones.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (UBSFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.