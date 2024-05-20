Electronic Arts (EA) Reveals Features of College Football 25

Electronic Arts EA has revealed the eagerly awaited modes and features of EA SPORTS College Football 25. It showcased a dynamic on-field gameplay and the vibrant atmospheres of contemporary college football, set to launch worldwide on July 19.



EA SPORTS College Football 25 introduces CampusIQ, a comprehensive set of features that brings the excitement of college football to life. The game includes 134 FBS schools and offers popular modes like Dynasty and Road To Glory, where players can build their own program as a coach or aim for Heisman as a player.



The iconic atmosphere immerses fans in the most famous college football settings, which is comprise detailed stadiums, traditions and real game-day audio. Commentary from renowned voices like Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit enhances the experience with dynamic broadcasts.



Chasing college greatness is central to the game, either through the Dynasty mode, where players create and lead a college football program, or using Road To Glory, where they live the life of a student-athlete. New competitive modes like Road to the College Football Playoff and College Football Ultimate Team offer ways to build and compete with dream teams of stars and legends.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 6.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 2.1% due to stiff competition in the gaming market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EA Faces Tough Competition in Games Market

EA is expected to face tough competition in the game market, which achieved total revenues of $184 billion in 2023, marking 0.6% year-over-year growth, per a report by Newzoo. This slight increase represents a positive shift following a 5.1% decline in 2022.



Mobile game revenues made up 49% of theglobal marketin 2023 in spite of a 1.6% decrease year over year. In contrast, downloaded and boxed PC games experienced the highest growth among all categories in the same time period. Despite representing only 21% of total market revenues, downloaded and boxed PC games saw 5.3% growth on a year-over-year basis, generating $38.4 billion.



Some notable players in the market include Take-Two Interactive TTWO, Sony SONY and Nintendo NTDOY.



Take-Two Interactive, a U.S.-based video game holding company, manages famous publishing brands like Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its own game development studios. Their well-known series include GTA, Red Dead Redemption and NBA. Anticipated releases like Game of Thrones: Legends and Star Wars Hunters are expected to increase the company’s net bookings.



Sony has been a key player in the gaming industry for years and has high expectations for its games. Games like Ghost of Tsushima and Destiny 2: The Final Shape are anticipated to strongly compete with titles from Electronic Arts.



Nintendo, a Japanese multinational video game company, develops, publishes and releases video games and consoles. Upcoming titles like Cat Quest III, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 are expected to be strong competitors to EA’s offerings.



EA has been investing in building new immersive games with relevant features. It’s upcoming games EA SPORTS F1 24 and EA SPORTS College Football 25 are expected to aid its top-line growth in fiscal 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.51 billion, indicating an increase of 1.03% from the year-ago levels. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $7.55 per share, indicating a rise of 8.63% from the prior-year actuals.

