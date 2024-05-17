Electronic Arts (EA) Reveals Covers for College Football 25

Electronic Arts EA has revealed the historic covers of EA SPORTS College Football 25. The covers feature Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter. The game will be available worldwide on Jul 19.



Fans will be able to enjoy a wide variety of explosive gameplay across 134 FBS schools and immerse themselves in the iconic atmospheres of college football with the launch of the new video game.



Pre-orders for the Standard and Deluxe editions of the video game are now open. For the ultimate experience, fans can pre-order the EA SPORTS MVP Bundle, which includes the deluxe editions of both EA SPORTS College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25. This bundle also offers three-day early access to both games and various other benefits.



Developed by EA Tiburon in Orlando, FL, and Madrid, Spain, College Football 25 will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

EA Banks on Legacy Games to Revive Dullness in the Top Line

Electronic Arts has some blockbuster games like Madden NFL 24, Apex Legends and EA SPORTS FC, which are expected to aid faltering top-line growth in the near term. These games have received great response from fans.



EA reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.37 per share, which declined 22.6% year over year. Revenues decreased 5.1% year over year to $1.77 billion due to weakness in Live services and other revenues.



Madden NFL continues to unite fans and athletes with its authentic and innovative American football experiences, leading Madden NFL 24 to become the highest-selling installment since the early 2000s and achieve record net bookings. Innovations in gameplay, diverse play modes and engaging seasonal content have driven deep and ongoing engagement. This sustained excitement sets the stage for an incredible Madden NFL 25.



Since its unexpected release in 2019, Apex Legends has achieved more than $3.4 billion in lifetime net bookings. In 2024, EA is set to focus on enhancing features and quality to drive long-term engagement and future revenue growth. To expand its appeal, Apex Legends introduced better onboarding and simplified modes like Three Strikes and Straight Shot, making the game more accessible to new and casual players.



The company is looking to build its success with upcoming games like EA SPORTS F1 24 and EA SPORTS College Football 25. These are expected to aid EA’s top-line growth in fiscal 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.51 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.03%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $7.55 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.63%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 5.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 2.1% due to stiff competition from companies like Take-Two Interactive TTWO, Sony SONY and Nintendo NTDOY. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Take-Two Interactive, an American video game holding company, oversees renowned publishing brands like Rockstar Games and 2K and manages internal game development studios. Its portfolio includes popular franchises, such as GTA, Red Dead Redemption and NBA. Upcoming games, such as Game of Thrones: Legends and Star Wars Hunters, are expected to boost the company's net bookings.



Sony has been a major player in the gaming industry for a long time, with high expectations for its games. Titles like Ghost of Tsushima and Destiny 2: The Final Shape are expected to provide a tough competition to Electronic Arts.



Nintendo, a Japanese multinational video game company, creates, publishes and releases video games and gaming consoles. Some of its upcoming titles, which are expected to give a tough competition to EA, include Cat Quest III, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2.

