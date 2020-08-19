Electronic Arts (EA) Renames Subscription Service to EA Play

Electronic Arts EA recently rebranded and boosted its subscription services with more benefits and rewards for its users.



The subscription services, EA Access and Origin Access Basic are now known as EA Play, with Origin Access Premier called EA Play Pro.



Moreover, the EA Play event will be renamed as EA Play Live in the future. At EA Play Live, the company will share the latest EA news and game updates with its worldwide community.



Notably, the rebranding comes shortly before EA Play subscription service is due to arrive on Steam on Aug 31, adding a fourth platform to the service after Origin, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.



An EA Play membership is $4.99 a month, while an EA Play Pro membership is $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

EA Play Membership: Added Features & Benefits

The launch of EA Play on Steam continues a partnership between EA and Valve that was announced in October last year as EA titles support cross-play between Steam and Origin. This has brought EA's vast catalogue of titles back to Steam, starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order followed by FIFA 20, The Sims 4, Unravel Two, Apex Legends and Battlefield V.



The services are also getting a fresh new look, although subscribers will still enjoy the same benefits, including trials of new EA games and 10% off on all digital purchases.



EA Play offers rich gameplay with limited membership benefits, access to a library full of masterpieces including the most popular game series and premium games.



Madden 21 players will get to start their season early on Aug 21, and enjoy EA Play challenges, a launch-day pack for Madden Ultimate Team, three gold team fantasy packs a month and more.



Additionally, FIFA 21 players will get early access to the trial starting Oct 1, including pre-launch challenges that will unlock bonuses and additional benefits.



Moreover, Star Wars: Squadrons players will get in-game perks with vanity items like bonus helmets and paint jobs.



EA Play and EA Play Pro members will also get to try out selected new release games for up to 10 hours, with the save progress transferring to a purchase of the full game. Members will also get great deals on retail games, season passes, point packs, and DLC.



In addition to the above, EA Play Pro members will have additional benefits including unlimited play as soon as all the latest titles are released, professional rewards such as season passes and limited player content among others.

Portfolio Strength to Fend Off Competition

EA is witnessing growth in active player accounts, owing to new releases, increased engagement in popular franchises and live services growth. EA’s expanding game portfolio is a major growth driver.



Moreover, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company stated that it expects to deliver 14 titles in fiscal 2021. In first-quarter fiscal 2021, EA’s revenues rose 20.7% year over year to $1.45 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nonetheless, EA faces significant competition from the likes of Take Two Interactive Software TTWO, Nintendo NTDOY and Activision Blizzard ATVI, among others.



Notably, Take Two’s new game releases in 2020 including Disintegration, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass, Mafia: Trilogy and WWE 2K Battlegrounds among others are expected to provide tough competition. Moreover, Nintendo stated that Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which released on Mar 20, sold more than 13.41 million copies in its first six weeks.



Activision is not far behind, with both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone becoming huge successes. Further, Take Two’s rumored Grand Theft Auto and Bully sequels as well as Activision’s Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft are expected to intensify competition in the market.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.