Electronic Arts (EA) Releases Star Wars: Squadrons Shooter

Electronic Arts EA recently launched the latest team-based multiplayer space shooter Star Wars: Squadrons developed by EA Motive. The newest addition to the Star Wars franchise is available both digitally and in stores for $39.99 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the EA Desktop App, Steam and the Epic Games Store.



Markedly, the company is facing stiff competition in the video-game space, particularly in traditional PC or console-based games from the likes of Activision Blizzard ATVI and Take Two Interactive TTWO. In mobile gaming, Zynga ZNGA has gained significant traction in recent times.



In fact, shares of EA have underperformed Activision, Take Two Interactive and Zynga on a year-to-date basis. While EA has returned 20.1%, Zynga, Activision and Take Two Interactive have gained 52.3%, 31.8% and 30.8%, respectively.



Nonetheless, the launch of Star Wars: Squadrons with Virtual Reality (VR) support on PS4 and PC, ahead of the commencement of the holiday season, will likely offer a boost to EA’s top line courtesy of the huge popularity of the Star Wars IP.

Year to Date Performance

Game Play Details

In Star Wars: Squadrons players have the option to customize their pilot and starship with aesthetic enhancements and various upgrades that can change the way their ships fight and fly in combat.



Matches range from 5v5 battles to massive, multi-stage conflicts known as Fleet Battles. Completing daily challenges will reward players with Glory, a currency that can be used to unlock cosmetic upgrades.



There are also operational challenges tied to the game’s Operations mode. Operations occur in eight-week cycles, and each new Operation offers a unique set of cosmetic upgrades.



Fleet Battle ranks are also tied to Operations in Star Wars: Squadrons. Fleet Battle ranks reset with each new Operation, allowing for players to have a chance at reaching a higher rank every eight weeks. When an Operations ends, players receive Glory based on the highest rank that they reached, and reaching the three highest ranks of Valiant, Legend, or Galactic Ace will reward players with exclusive helmets.



Moreover, the official soundtrack for Star Wars: Squadrons from Walt Disney Records is available at digital service providers including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and more.

New Star Wars Game Expands Portfolio

The game will likely be a solid addition to EA’s strong portfolio of IPs, which include FIFA, Madden NFL, Need for Speed and Apex Legends. Notably, the company’s last Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was a huge success both critically and commercially.



Meanwhile, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will release on Dec 11, 2020, globally. Markedly, the VR title will be available on Facebook’s FB Oculus Store for Oculus Rift and Steam with OpenVR support and cross-platform play.



Moreover, the recent rebranding of EA’s subscription services that now offer more benefits and rewards for its users can be a game changer. Notably, the subscription services, EA Access and Origin Access Basic, are now known as EA Play, with Origin Access Premier called EA Play Pro.



The rebranding came shortly before the EA Play subscription service arrived on Steam on Aug 31, adding a fourth platform to the service after Origin, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Markedly, an EA Play membership costs $4.99 a month, while an EA Play Pro membership comes for $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.



Further, EA’s expanding game portfolio is a major growth driver. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects to deliver 14 titles in fiscal 2021. Notably, in first-quarter fiscal 2021, EA’s revenues rose 20.7% year over year to $1.45 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

