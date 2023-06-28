Electronic Arts (EA) Releases FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Update

Electronic Arts EA has announced the launch of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 update. This update offers an immersive and thrilling experience of the FIFA Women's World Cup, which is now available for players of EA SPORTS FIFA 23 at no extra charge.



The update introduces the Lead Your Country game mode. In this game mode, players can choose to represent any of the 32 qualified national teams as a star player. Additionally, the Tournament and Kick Off modes made a comeback, providing more exciting gameplay options for fans.



The EA SPORTS FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 update reintroduces the Tournament Mode, allowing players to compete in a single-player campaign or engage in local co-op multiplayer. Players can now select one of the 32 qualified nations and progress through the group and knockout stages, aiming for the ultimate prize of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.



The in-game experience is designed to capture the essence of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 tournament. It offers authentic features, such as the inclusion of all 32 qualified nations, customized stadium visuals, captivating cinematics, immersive match presentations and dedicated commentary, delivering unparalleled realism on the virtual pitch.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Sports Games to Boost EA’s Top Line

Video game companies are fiercely competing to secure their position in the gaming industry, which is estimated to be worth around $300 billion, per a Tech Xplore report. The major players in the video game industry are Tencent TCEHY, Sony SONY, Activision Blizzard ATVI and Electronic Arts.



Tencent, a major player based in China, holds the top position in terms of revenues in the Asian gaming market. The company has made strategic investments in game studios worldwide and possessed ownership of Riot Games, which is known for the popular battle royale game League of Legends.



Sony maintains control over numerous studios, including Insomniac and Housemarque, which have developed exclusive titles like the popular Spider-Man series for PlayStation. Sony further expanded its portfolio in January 2022 by acquiring Bungie for $3.6 billion. Bungie is best known for its games like Halo and Destiny.



Activision Blizzard owns major titles, such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Diablo. It is set to be acquired by Microsoft but it is currently facing some legal hindrances from regulators in the United States, European Union and U.K.



Electronic Arts' flagship franchises, Madden NFL and FIFA, release new versions annually and achieve tremendous success. The FIFA series consistently sells millions of copies within the first month and ranks among the top-selling games each year.



Electronic Arts announced the revival of EA Sports College Football, driven by factors like the engaged and financially invested sports gaming audience, as demonstrated by FIFA and Madden. Additionally, college football is a significant cultural phenomenon in the United States. These developments position EA for another potentially lucrative venture.

EA’s Conflict With FIFA to Divide Gamers

Shares of EA have gained 7.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 8.4% in the same period.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company parts ways with FIFA due to divergent visions for the brand license. This is expected to have affected the number of gamers adversely. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For fiscal 2024, EA expects revenues in the range of $7.3-$7.7 billion and GAAP EPS in the band of $3.30-$3.81 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 212.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.14%.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.