Electronic Arts' (EA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

Electronic Arts EA reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.07 per share, which increased 4.9% year over year.



Revenues increased 4.3% year over year to $1.90 billion, driven by strength in EA SPORTS portfolio and multi-platform live services business.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at $1.35 per share and $1.78 billion, respectively.



Net bookings decreased 5.2% year over year to $1.75 billion.

Quarter Details

EA’s full-game revenues (31.6% of total revenues) decreased 2.4% year over year to $602 million. Full-game download revenues decreased 3% year over year to $328 million. Revenues from packaged goods declined 2% year over year to $274 million.



Live services and other revenues (68.4% of total revenues) rose 7.7% year over year to $1.30 billion.



Based on platforms, revenues from consoles decreased 3% year over year to $1.16 billion in the reported quarter. Revenues from PC & Other increased 12% year over year to $423 million. Revenues from the mobile platform increased 27% year over year to $320 million.

Operating Details

EA’s GAAP gross profit rose 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.44 billion. Gross margin expanded 280 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 75.7%.



Operating expenses increased 2.3% year over year to $1.01 billion. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 100 bps on a year-over-year basis to 53.3%.



Operating income on a GAAP basis increased 25.6% year over year to $427 million. The operating margin expanded 380 bps year over year to 22.4% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2022, EA had $1.53 billion in cash and short-term investments compared with $2.41 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.



Net cash used in operating activities in the reported quarter was $112 million against net cash used in operating activities of $78 million in the previous quarter.



EA repurchased 2.6 million shares for $325 million during the quarter, bringing the total for the trailing twelve months to 10 million shares for $1.295 billion.



EA paid a cash dividend of $0.19 per share during the quarter for a total of $53 million. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend will be paid out on Dec 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov 30, 2022.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, EA expects GAAP revenues between $1.825 billion and $1.925 billion and earnings in the range of 43-59 cents per share. Net bookings are expected to be between $2.425 billion and $2.525 billion.



For fiscal 2023, EA expects revenues in the range of $7.55-$7.75 billion and diluted earnings of $3.11 to $3.34 per share. The company expects net bookings for the year to be between $7.65 billion and $7.85 billion.



Operating cash flow is estimated to be in the band of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion.

